Team news: Rovers Ladies v Sheffield United Women

Gemma Donnelly has made four changes to her side for this afternoon's FA Women’s Championship encounter with Sheffield United at Bamber Bridge.

Goalkeeper Alex Brooks returns to the side in place of Becky Flaherty following her injury and will look to keep a sixth clean sheet of the season.

Charlotte Newsham comes in for Hannah Coan at left-back and Issy Dean is replaced by Chelsey Jukes as she returns to the squad.

In midfield, meanwhile, Aimee Hodgson replaces Emma Doyle in the side.

You can watch a live stream of the match for free on the official Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel.

Please note that kick-off has been delayed until 2:15pm due to a late arrival from the visitors.

Fans will also access news and updates via the club’s official website and the official Blackburn Rovers App.

Rovers: Brooks; Fletcher, McDonald, Jukes, Newsham; Fenton, Hughes; Edwards, Walters, Hodgson; Jordan (c).

Subs: Flaherty (GK), Doyle, Dean, Embley, Boydell, Coan, Montgomery.

Sheffield United: Kitching; Rolandsen, Little (c), Hartley, Johnson; Lord-Mears, Cusack, Lipka; Rayner, Wilkinson, Sweetman-Kirk.

Subs: Batty (GK), Pennock, Dixon, Matthews, Wilcock, Watson, Walton, Docherty, Johnson.