A new way to get your Rovers fix!

The brand new Rovers app launches today and brings the club to your fingertips!

3 Hours ago

Get all the latest on Rovers in one place by downloading the new official Rovers app!

Launched today, the app will bring the club to your fingertips and ensure supporters remain up to date with everything happening at Ewood Park.

The app offers exclusive content and competitions, all the statistics on the squad, records against opponents and much more.

Furthermore, you can shop at the Roverstore and play Rovers Select, our new and exciting game for fans to compete on a peer-v-peer level to predict the outcome of match events.

It's free and gives supporters a chance of winning £1,000 (18+), with much more to come in the future!

The new Rovers app is available via the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android users.

Supporters should continue to use the EFL iFollow App to watch matches for the remainder of this season


