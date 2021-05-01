Team news: Rotherham United v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his side for this afternoon's encounter with Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Bradley Johnson returns to the side in place of Corry Evans and makes his 50th league start for the club.

Adam Armstrong continues in attack and will be hoping to mark his 150th league appearance for Rovers with a goal and a victory.

As for Rotherham, Paul Warne makes two alterations to the side that took to the field against Brentford in midweek.

Ben Wiles and Wes Harding drop to the bench to allow Angus MacDonald and Freddie Ladapo to return to the starting XI.

Supporters based in the UK can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for today's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.

Rotherham United: Blackman, McDonald, Wing, Wood (c), Ladapo, Ogbene, Lindsay, Ihiekwe, MacDonald, Smith, Giles.

Substitutes: Vickers, Mattock, Wiles, Hirst, Sadlier, Harding, Olusunde, Barlaser, Jozefzoon.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Bell, Travis, Johnson, Rothwell, Gallagher, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Douglas, Elliott, Davenport, Buckley, Evans, Bennett, Dolan.