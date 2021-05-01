Preview: Rotherham United v Rovers

Rovers hit the road for the final time in the 2020-21 campaign when Tony Mowbray takes his side to Rotherham United later on today.

Buoyed by the emphatic 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town last time out, Mowbray's men will be in confident mood for the trip to Yorkshire today.

The boss has no fresh injury concerns for the encounter against the Millers, with Ryan Nyambe looking likely to be a part of the squad.

The Namibian hobbled off against the Terriers last weekend but there's no serious issue with the 23-year-old.

Adam Armstrong is ready to continue through the middle following his hat-trick last week and scored the winner in the meeting between the sides at Ewood Park earlier in the campaign.

Armstrong tapped home with just seconds left on the clock as Rovers came from a goal down to earn the points for Mowbray's men following Harvey Elliott's equaliser after Michael Smith's opener.

As for Rotherham, Paul Warne's sweating on the availability of Viktor Johansson after the goalkeeper suffered a head injury against Barnsley last weekend.

Should the Swede not make it, Jamal Blackman will continue to deputise between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Matt Crooks will serve the final game of his three-match suspension following his recent red card against Middlesbrough.

Fighting relegation and currently in the bottom three, United sit four points from safety, although they do have a game in hand over Derby County.

Following the Millers' hectic schedule and frustrating form, changes could be made to the starting XI, with assistant manager Richie Barker admitting the lack of time to train has hampered the Yorkshiremen.

“All the games over the last month have been difficult because of the limited time we’ve had to prepare," he told the official Rotherham United website ahead of today's meeting.

“It is very difficult to second guess what the opposition manager is going to do in terms of selection.

"The three teams that we’re playing between now at the end of the season are pretty safe in mid-table, but that does not mean it will be an easy game by any stretch.

“Players are still playing for a contract and all that comes with it, and they could play with freedom having pressure off them.

"I watched Rovers against Sheffield Wednesday a few weeks ago, and they won at the weekend and played really well, so we know they will provide us with a tough test.”

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.