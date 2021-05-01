Skip to site footer
Mowbray: We will have to do the basics very well

Rovers and Rotherham United have had plenty of battles in recent years

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray insists Rovers won't have it all their own way against relegation-threatened Rotherham United this afternoon.

The Millers sit four points and a place below Derby County in the Championship table, although Paul Warne's men do have a game in hand on the Rams.

But Mowbray says he expects a tricky encounter against a Millers side who remain in the relegation zone and fighting for survival.

Warne's hosts have suffered five successive defeats, but have proved to be a tough nut to crack for Rovers at the New York Stadium in recent years.

They're unbeaten in the last three meetings against Rovers on home turf, with our last win at the Yorkshire side's home coming almost five years ago to the day.

Shane Duffy hit the winner in the 1-0 triumph against the Millers back on April 30th 2016.

“If there’s a diversity between two teams, Huddersfield and Rotherham are pretty diverse challenges," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing back-to-back clashes with Yorkshire-based opponents.

“Rotherham have fought well this season and I think I’ve seen a statistic that shows they’ve had 18 or 19 1-0 defeats this term.

“It’s similar to ourselves in that we’ve had I think 14 games where we’ve lost by the one goal.

“Rotherham, like us, have been in every game but the tight games haven’t fallen their way.

“If you turn a few of those games into 1-0 victories then the picture looks very different for Rotherham.

“We go into this game knowing how tough it will be against a side who are fighting for everything," the boss warned.

“They generally make the games really tight affairs and we expect a close game where we will have to do the basics very well.

“We’ll look to expose their intensity because they will have to go out to win the game and the speed of an [Adam] Armstrong, a [Ben] Brereton, a [Sam] Gallagher or a [Tyrhys] Dolan could hurt them."

A reminder that fans will still be able to access news and updates for the game via the club’s official website and the official Blackburn Rovers App.

Supporters based in the UK can watch the game on iFollow Rovers.


