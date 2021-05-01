Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rotherham United v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for the final away game of the season against the Millers

Just now

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for the final away game of the season against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium later on today.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final two games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

Supporters based outside of the UK should note that a match pass isn't available due to the fixture being selected for overseas broadcast.

 

For fans based in the UK, a live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Paul Warne's hosts.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Fans will still be able to access news and updates for the game via the club’s official website and the official Blackburn Rovers App.

Kick-off against the Millers is at 3pm today (Saturday 1st May).


