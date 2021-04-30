Enough is Enough

Later today, Rovers will unite with clubs across the country in a social media boycott – and we are urging our supporters and stakeholders to support this important stance.

From 3pm today (Friday April 30th) until 11.59pm on Monday May 3rd, the club will switch off its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected with football.

The boycott will take place across a full fixture schedule in the men’s and women’s game, so will see clubs across the Premier League, EFL, WSL and Women’s Championship shut down their social media channels across the four-day period.

Rovers’ first team, Under-23s and Under-18s players, along with Rovers Ladies’ club and player accounts and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s social media channels, will also remain silent online throughout the boycott.

Fans will still be able to access news and updates via the club’s official website and the official Blackburn Rovers App.

A club spokesperson said: “This is an important and unified approach, and a proactive first step towards ridding the game of the abhorrent abuse that has become all too prevalent in football and today’s society as a whole.

“With all leagues and clubs standing together on this issue, it delivers a clear message to the social media companies that we demand action for stronger preventative measures to be put in place to stop the unacceptable and relentless flow of online hatred from being sent and seen.

“Individuals who post such vile and vitriolic abuse should also be held accountable for their actions, with real-life consequences enforced. Purveyors of illegal content across all platforms should be prosecuted.

“Under our OneRovers philosophy, we operate a zero tolerance approach to all forms of abuse and we work closely with club partners and the relevant authorities to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination.

“We are urging all of our supporters, fan groups, partners and stakeholders to support this weekend’s boycott. We know that change won’t happen overnight, but our collective fight against discrimination needs to be heard in order for progress to be made. Enough is enough.”

If you have experienced or witnessed online abuse, you can report it to Kick It Out through their online reporting form and you should also make your local police force aware by filing a report here. Everyone has a responsibility to report online hate they see.