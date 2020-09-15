Team news: Newcastle United v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his side for tonight's Carabao Cup second round tie against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Dropping out from the team that started against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend are the injured Bradley Johnson and ex-Magpies striker Adam Armstrong, who drops to the bench.

Coming in for the pair are Tyrhys Dolan, who makes the first competitive start of his career, and Joe Rothwell.

Rothwell is likely to come into the midfield three, with Ben Brereton expected to start as the central striker in the north-east.

For the hosts, a strong side is picked by Steve Bruce, with £40m forward Joelinton in the starting XI.

The experienced Matt Ritchie takes the armband, whilst new arrival Ryan Fraser makes his debut for the club after arriving from AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer in the summer.

USA international DeAndre Yedlin is also in the starting team, as is energetic attacker Miguel Almiron will offer support in the final third.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm on Tuesday night, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing a match pass or following the coverage across our social media channels.

Newcastle United: Gillespie, Clark, Joelinton, Ritchie (c), Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Yedlin, Almiron, Barlaser, Longstaff.

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Hendrick, Murphy, Atsu.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Williams, Bell, Holtby, Rothwell, Travis, Rankin-Costello, Brereton, Dolan.

Substitutes: Fisher, Armstrong, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley, Bennett, Wharton.