Carabao Cup clash available via live stream

Rovers fans will be able to watch Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle United live online, whilst access to matches remains restricted to supporters.

The second round tie, which takes place at St. James’ Park tomorrow night (kick-off 7.30pm), will be streamed live on carabaocup.live.

Match passes are now available to purchase, priced at £10, by clicking here.

Streaming is not available internationally, however 29 matches are made available across the competition to the EFL’s overseas broadcast partners.

The streaming of Carabao Cup matches is a temporary measure that has been put in place whilst clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review.

Rovers booked their place in the second round courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Doncaster Rovers, whilst Newcastle enter at this stage of the competition.