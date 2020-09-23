Skip to site footer
Confidence high heading into Rams clash

“We’re confident we can beat Derby, but we will have to respect them first and foremost"

4 Hours ago

Tyrhys Dolan says Rovers will respect Derby County, but will go to Pride Park in buoyant mood following the weekend win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Dolan celebrated two milestones against the Chairboys as he combined a first career league start with the first professional goal of his career.

The teenage starlet became the club's 12th youngest goalscorer following his 20th minute strike in a game that also saw Adam Armstrong hit the first hat-trick of his Rovers career.

The pair look likely to lineup at Derby this weekend, and Dolan admits that he's eager to continue learning from his team-mates and keep his place in the starting XI for the trip to Pride Park.

“Arma is someone that I especially look up to every day in training," the 18-year-old revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“I see him when he’s doing his shooting drills and I look to mould my game to be just as clinical as he is. He never seems to miss the target.

“Being around him every day, I’m sure I’ll continue learning from him.

"Going into Saturday, the confidence in the camp is so high at the moment thanks to our good performances this season and the win at the weekend.

“When we’re confident and running forward with the ball I’d back us to cause problems for any defence," he added enthusiastically.

“We’re all really confident and the aim is to just keep getting the great results.

“We’re confident we can beat Derby, but we will have to respect them first and foremost.

“But on the back of our performance against Wycombe, I’m sure we’ll give them a really good game.”

