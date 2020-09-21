Tyrhys enters Rovers’ record books

Tyrhys Dolan became one of the youngest goalcorers in Rovers’ history when he found the back of the net in Saturday’s scintillating 5-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Making his first league start and just his fourth appearance for the club following his summer switch from Preston North End, Dolan fired home Rovers’ second of the afternoon on the 20-minute mark, having already won the penalty for Adam Armstrong’s opener.

Aged just 18 years and 266 days, Dolan became the first 18-year-old to score for the club since Scott Wharton netted in a 4-3 League Cup victory over Crewe Alexandra in August 2016 and the youngest Rovers player since Damien Duff, who was 18 years and 251 days when he opened his account in a 3-2 victory over Everton at Ewood Park in November 1997.

Only 11 players in the club’s 145-year history have been younger than Dolan whilst finding the back of the net in Rovers colours for the first time:

Jimmy Haydock – 17 years and 71 days

September 27th 1890 v Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Lost 2-3

Football League

Jimmy Brown – 17 years and 93 days

November 1st 1879 v Tyne Association (H)

Won 5-1

FA Cup first round

John Byrom – 17 years and 134 days

December 9th 1961 v Manchester City (H)

Won 4-1

Football League Division One (Byrom scored two goals)

Stuart Metcalfe – 17 years and 340 days

September 11th 1968 v Stoke City (A)

Won 1-0

Football League Cup second round replay

Peter Dobing – 17 years and 344 days

November 10th 1968 v Doncaster Rovers (H)

Drew 2-2

Football League Division Two

Bill Dunning – 18 years and 20 days

December 5th 1970 v Charlton Athletic (H)

Won 4-2

Football League Division Two

Paul Round – 18 years and 63 days

March 26th 1977 v Millwall (H)

Won 2-0

Football League Division Two

Malcom Darling – 18 years and 132 days

November 13th 1965 v Newcastle United (H)

Won 4-2

Football League Division One

Tony Diamond – 18 years and 161 days

January 31st 1987 v Oldham Athletic (H)

Won 1-0

Football League Division Two

Mark Patterson – 18 years and 194 days

December 4th 1983 v Grimsby Town (H)

Drew 1-1

Football League Division Two

Damien Duff – 18 years and 251 days

November 8th 1997 v Everton (H)

Won 3-2

Premiership

Tyrhys Dolan – 18 years and 266 days

September 19th 2020 v Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Won 5-0

Football League Championship