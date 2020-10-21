Preview: Watford v Rovers

The first midweek league action of the 2020-21 season takes place this evening, with Rovers making the long trip south to take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

It's just over five years since the two sides last met, with Odion Ighalo's solitary strike earning all three points for the hosts back in February 2015.

Rovers will be aiming to get back on track following a late home defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, whilst Watford come into the game off the back of a 1-0 triumph at Derby County on Friday night.

Tony Mowbray has been boosted ahead of the journey by the return of a number of his star players, with Lewis Holtby back and available having missed the weekend clash against Forest due to the recent birth of his daughter in Germany.

Fellow German Tom Trybull, an arrival on a season-long loan from Norwich City on deadline day, is also available, whilst fellow new signings Barry Douglas, Aynsley Pears and Harvey Elliott are all expected to be in the matchday squad.

Derrick Williams' isolation period is over, and the Irishman trained with the team again for the first time yesterday (Tuesday).

Joe Rankin-Costello has also joined in training this week, but the test may come too soon for the youngster to be a part of the squad.

However, Joe Rothwell remains out due to a period of isolation, Elliott Bennett is a long-term absentee and Bradley Dack remains a month or so away from availability.

For Watford, Vladimir Ivić has confirmed that some big players will be back in contention for a place in their squad, with the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes, Etienne Capoue and Troy Deeney all being considered for minutes later on this evening.

“Capoue is okay,” Ivić reported to the official Watford website. “He worked normal [in training today] and I believe he is one of the players who will be available for the game.

"Will Hughes is working with us and is close to the moment when he will be part of the practise. He takes part in the practise now and I believe he will be available in the next two or three weeks.

"It is important after this injury that we are patient with him, take care of him as we want him healthy and able to work until the end of the season.”

Kick-off is at 7.45pm tonight, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing a match pass or following the coverage across our social media channels.