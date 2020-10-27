Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v Reading

A look ahead to this evening's game against the Royals at Ewood Park

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers return to Ewood Park this evening with a tricky test against table-topping Reading on the agenda for Tony Mowbray's men.

Rovers come into the clash on the back of an excellent 4-0 win against Coventry City at St Andrew's at the weekend, and will be in confident mood this evening.

The Royals have had a near perfect start to the season having won six and drawn once in their opening seven games.

In terms of injuries, Mowbray has a slight doubt over the fitness of Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala for tonight's encounter.

Kaminski picked up a minor groin strain in the weekend win and is touch-and-go to feature as he looks to record back-to-back clean sheets.

Should the Belgian not make it, Aynsley Pears could be in line for a Rovers debut after arriving from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee on deadline day.

For Ayala, he was left out at the weekend with a groin knock suffered at Watford last midweek, and may not be risked.

Joe Rankin-Costello will be aiming to keep his place in the side after impressing on Saturday, whilst Barry Douglas came through that win over Coventry unscathed and is likely to continue in the starting XI.

The last meeting between the two sides came a few months ago, with Rovers earning a 4-3 home win over the Royals thanks to goals from Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton, Joe Rothwell and a late Sam Gallagher header.

It's expected to be tighter this time around, with Reading owning the meanest defence in the division having conceded only one goal so far this term.

And ahead of this evening's Championship battle, Paunovic is preparing his side for a real battle against a free-scoring Rovers outfit.

"We expect it to be our toughest test yet," Paunovic said.

"They play good football, they have an experienced coach with a fantastic record in the league and I have heard great things about him.

"So with all that I expect a very challenging game – it’s not going to be easy. But what game was easy for us?

"We have to manage the load on the players, the minutes that the guys are playing. And we have a plan for everyone - how to engage everyone, keep everyone connected. And you have to have everyone ready."

Kick-off is at 7.45pm tonight, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing a match pass or following the coverage across our social media channels.


Advertisement block

Match Previews

Match Previews

Preview: Coventry City v Rovers

24 October 2020

Rovers hit the road for the second successive game, with a trip to St Andrew's to take on Coventry City in the seventh Sky Bet Championship encounter of the season.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: West Ham United Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

23 October 2020

Billy Barr's in form Under-23s side return to action later on this afternoon when they take on West Ham United's Development Squad.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Watford v Rovers

21 October 2020

The first midweek league action of the 2020-21 season takes place this evening, with Rovers making the long trip south to take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Southampton Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

18 October 2020

Rovers return to action in Premier League 2 Division 1 later today, with a long trip down to the south coast to take on Southampton at the Snows Stadium.

Read full article

View more