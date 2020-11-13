Skip to site footer
The perfect Christmas gift!

The home, away and goalkeeper kits are available available from the Roverstore

3 Hours ago

It's just over a month away until the big day arrives, and if you're beginning to panic about what to get a Rovers-mad loved one then we may have the answer!

With Christmas approaching, the Roverstore is the perfect place for all your needs.

From babywear to beanbags, calendars to car accessories, the Roverstore has every stocking filler required.

But we've all been there, we've all hoped for a replica shirt when Christmas Day comes around, and home, away and goalkeeper kits remain available from the online retail store.

As fans will have seen in the early season outings, the home kit this term sees the classic Rovers half and half colour blocking using the famous royal blue colour alongside red cuff highlights.

Rovers have certainly impressed in the away strip in particular, with memorable games and goals coming in the big wins over both Derby County and Coventry City so far this season.

Fans are reminded that the Roverstore is currently closed, with purchases only available online.

Furthermore, there is no Club Cash available this year.

FREE click and collect is available between the hours of 9am-5pm from Monday to Friday and 9am-12pm on Saturdays.


