Rovers calendars now on sale!

Keep track of everything throughout this coming year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

2020 is almost over, 2021 is looming, and we've got the perfect stocking filler for a Rovers-mad loved one this Christmas.

Priced at only £8, our calendar is out now and available to purchase online via the Roverstore. You can buy online by clicking here.

Fans are reminded that the Roverstore is currently closed, with purchases only available online.

Furthermore, there is no Club Cash available this year.

FREE click and collect is available between the hours of 9am-5pm from Monday to Friday and 9am-12pm on Saturdays.