Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

FREE home shirt printing available now!

Supporters have until midnight on Friday 20th November to net the deal in the Roverstore!

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can net a special deal in the Roverstore this week, with FREE printing available on HOME shirt purchases!

But you'll have to be quick, with fans having until midnight on Friday 20th November to take advantage of a deal that will save you £12!

Please note this offer is only available on home adult and/or junior shirts at the time of purchase. There are no codes needed to enter, with the discount applied at the checkout.

Fans are reminded that the Roverstore is currently closed, with purchases only available online.

A FREE click and collect service is available between the hours of 9am-5pm from Monday to Friday and 9am-12pm on Saturdays.

To purchase, head to the Roverstore online by clicking here.

With Christmas approaching, the Roverstore is the perfect place for all your needs.

From babywear to beanbags, calendars to car accessories, the Roverstore has everything you could think of for a Rovers-mad loved one.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers calendars now on sale!

16 November 2020

Keep track of everything throughout this coming year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

Read full article

Club News

The perfect Christmas gift!

16 November 2020

It's just over a month away until the big day arrives, and if you're beginning to panic about what to get a Rovers-mad loved one then we may have the answer!

Read full article

Commercial

Roverstore opening hours

1 November 2020

Following last night's Government announcement, there will be changes to the Roverstore’s opening hours.

Read full article

Commercial

Roverstore open today!

30 October 2020

Rovers are pleased to announce that the Roverstore will reopen for retail only.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Dack, Douglas, Bell and Gallagher all feature v Sheffield United

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Lenihan will hope to feature in relegation decider

1 Hour ago

Darragh Lenihan will hope to be involved in the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League relegation battle with Bulgaria in Dublin tonight.

Read full article

Club News

🎥 Rovers Backstage: The Return of the Dack!

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: FIVE SUBSTITUTES

2 Hours ago

Following consultation with clubs, the EFL Board has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all Sky Bet EFL fixtures taking place from 12pm on Friday 20th November for the...

Read full article

View more