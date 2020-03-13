Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers donate food to local charities

Club donate matchday food to those in need.

Just now

Blackburn Rovers, working alongside catering partner Sodexo, have donated matchday food to two local charities following the postponement of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture vs Bristol City.

After it was announced that all professional football in England is to be suspended until April 3rd at the earliest due to the COVID-19 virus, the club and Sodexo organised for the food, which was set to go to waste, to be collected by the Salvation Army Bramwell Lifehouse and the Blackburn with Darwen Foyer.

Both charities provide accommodation for those in need in the local area, with Bramwell Lifehouse housing 54 men and women and the Foyer supporting young people aged 16 to 25.

Various other Premier League and EFL clubs have made similar gestures, using the current situation we find ourselves in as a way to provide for those in need of support.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

1 Hour ago

The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3rd at the earliest.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Friday's training session

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Chris Samba Q&A postponed

4 Hours ago

Following the EFL’s decision to postpone all football activities until April 3rd, Rovers have taken the decision to postpone ‘An Evening with Chris Samba’ to ensure the safety and welfare of both...

Read full article

Club News

An Evening with Chris Samba!

11 March 2020

Tickets are now on general sale for An Exclusive Evening with Chris Samba.

Read full article

View more