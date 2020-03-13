Rovers donate food to local charities

Blackburn Rovers, working alongside catering partner Sodexo, have donated matchday food to two local charities following the postponement of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture vs Bristol City.

After it was announced that all professional football in England is to be suspended until April 3rd at the earliest due to the COVID-19 virus, the club and Sodexo organised for the food, which was set to go to waste, to be collected by the Salvation Army Bramwell Lifehouse and the Blackburn with Darwen Foyer.

Both charities provide accommodation for those in need in the local area, with Bramwell Lifehouse housing 54 men and women and the Foyer supporting young people aged 16 to 25.

Various other Premier League and EFL clubs have made similar gestures, using the current situation we find ourselves in as a way to provide for those in need of support.