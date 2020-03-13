STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3rd at the earliest.

This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus.

The postponements include all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

In addition, clubs are being advised to suspend indefinitely all non-essential activities which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, commercial activities, training ground visits and fan meetings.

Following EFL guidance, Rovers have also suspended its Academy training programme and all community activities taking place at Ewood Park (including the Indoor Centre), run by Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, until at least April 3rd.

This decision has not been taken lightly, but the safety and wellbeing of participants, staff and partners is our number one priority.

Whilst the EFL Board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered by the Government and its health advisors, emerging developments mean now is the time to implement football’s contingency plans in response to the crisis.

A further update on these plans will be given post an EFL Board Meeting next week.

Today's announcement will affect the following Rovers fixtures:

Derby County Under-18s v Blackburn Rovers Under-18s

Under-18 Premier League

Derby County Football Academy

Saturday March 14th

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

Championship

Ewood Park

Saturday March 14th

London Bees Ladies v Blackburn Rovers Ladies

FA Women’s Championship

The Hive Stadium

Saturday March 14th

Blackburn Rovers Under-23s v Chelsea Under-23s

Premier League 2 Division 1

Ewood Park

Monday March 16th

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Championship

DW Stadium

Wednesday March 18th

West Bromwich Albion Under-18s v Blackburn Rovers Under-18s

Under-18 Premier League

WBA Training Ground

Saturday March 21st

Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers

Championship

Oakwell

Saturday March 21st

Crystal Palace Women v Blackburn Rovers Ladies

FA Women’s Championship

Selhurst Park

Sunday March 22nd

Stoke City Under-18s v Blackburn Rovers Under-18s

Under-18 Premier League

Clayton Wood

Saturday March 28th

Blackburn Rovers Ladies v Leicester City Women

FA Women’s Championship

Sir Tom Finney Stadium

Sunday March 29th

All tickets previously purchased for any of the above postponed fixtures will still be valid for the rearranged date (TBC).

Please contact the Rovers Ticket Office on 01254 372000 for further information and for all ticket-related enquiries.