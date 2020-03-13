Skip to site footer
STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

All EFL fixtures postponed until at least April 3rd due to concerns posed by COVID-19 virus

1 Hour ago

The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3rd at the earliest.

This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus.  

The postponements include all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.  

In addition, clubs are being advised to suspend indefinitely all non-essential activities which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, commercial activities, training ground visits and fan meetings.

Following EFL guidance, Rovers have also suspended its Academy training programme and all community activities taking place at Ewood Park (including the Indoor Centre), run by Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, until at least April 3rd.

This decision has not been taken lightly, but the safety and wellbeing of participants, staff and partners is our number one priority.

Whilst the EFL Board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered by the Government and its health advisors, emerging developments mean now is the time to implement football’s contingency plans in response to the crisis.

A further update on these plans will be given post an EFL Board Meeting next week.  

This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritise the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters, while also acknowledging the Government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak.

Today's announcement will affect the following Rovers fixtures:

  • Derby County Under-18s v Blackburn Rovers Under-18s 
    Under-18 Premier League
    Derby County Football Academy
    Saturday March 14th
  • Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
    Championship
    Ewood Park
    Saturday March 14th
  • London Bees Ladies v Blackburn Rovers Ladies
    FA Women’s Championship
    The Hive Stadium
    Saturday March 14th
  • Blackburn Rovers Under-23s v Chelsea Under-23s
    Premier League 2 Division 1
    Ewood Park
    Monday March 16th
  • Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
    Championship
    DW Stadium
    Wednesday March 18th
  • West Bromwich Albion Under-18s v Blackburn Rovers Under-18s
    Under-18 Premier League
    WBA Training Ground
    Saturday March 21st
  • Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers
    Championship
    Oakwell
    Saturday March 21st
  • Crystal Palace Women v Blackburn Rovers Ladies
    FA Women’s Championship
    Selhurst Park
    Sunday March 22nd
  • Stoke City Under-18s v Blackburn Rovers Under-18s
    Under-18 Premier League
    Clayton Wood
    Saturday March 28th
  • Blackburn Rovers Ladies v Leicester City Women
    FA Women’s Championship
    Sir Tom Finney Stadium
    Sunday March 29th

All tickets previously purchased for any of the above postponed fixtures will still be valid for the rearranged date (TBC).

Please contact the Rovers Ticket Office on 01254 372000 for further information and for all ticket-related enquiries.


