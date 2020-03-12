Preview: Rovers v Bristol City

Game 38 of the Championship campaign sees Bristol City head to Ewood Park for a crunch clash between two play-off chasing sides.

City sit three places and two points ahead of Rovers in seventh place in the table going into this weekend's encounter in East Lancashire.

The visitors head to Ewood without a victory in their last five games, whilst Rovers know a victory could put them in the top six depending on results elsewhere.

Tony Mowbray will be boosted by Darragh Lenihan's return from suspension, with the Republic of Ireland international defender back in contention to feature at centre back.

However, as one suspension ends another will begin, with John Buckley required to sit out the first of three games following his sending off late on against Derby County last weekend.

Elliott Bennett could feature against his former club, as could another ex-City man in the form of Derrick Williams.

Should he play, Stewart Downing will make the 700th club appearance of his illustrious career.

Saturday's visitors will hope to have Dan Bentley back in goal after the 26-year-old sat out the last two outings against Millwall and Fulham.

Should the stopper no make it, Finnish 'keeper Niki Mäenpää will continue as the Robins' last line of defence at Ewood Park.

Rovers will be hoping to complete a league double over Lee Johnson's side following an impressive victory at Ashton Gate back in December.

Bradley Johnson's early strike put Rovers ahead in Bristol, before substitute Adam Armstrong finished off late in the second half to earn an eye-catching 2-0 victory in the south-west.

Kick-off is at 3pm, with the game live on iFollow Rovers and covered across our social media channels.

Don't forget, you can watch the game against Bristol City as part of our Final Four ticket!

Kicking off this weekend, you can catch our clash with the Robins, Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Reading from just £69!