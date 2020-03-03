Introducing the Final Four ticket!

As in-form Rovers chase a place in the play-offs, don’t miss a kick of the Ewood Park action during the business end of the campaign, by purchasing a Final Four ticket.

We now have the final four home fixtures to look forward to, which are available with one great-value ticket ... all for less than £70!



The Final Four offer includes mouth-watering Ewood encounters against Bristol City, Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Reading.

Rovers are within three points of the play-off positions, helped by our fine recent form.

But we need your support to help us achieve our aims!

The Final Four ticket is the perfect way to cheer on Tony Mowbray’s men during the closing stages of the campaign, in what could prove to be a second half of the season to remember.

Our home form in particular has been crucial to our season so far - with just one home defeat in our last 14 league outings.



Prices start from just £69 for adults, £44 for senior citizens and only £40 for supporters aged 18-25. Junior prices are amazing value, with age 12-17 tickets available from only £22, whilst supporters aged 11 and under can back the boys from just £16!

That means there are savings of over £50 based on Blackburn End Stand prices!

2019-20 Final Four Adult Senior 18-25 12-17 0-11 Riverside Stand £69.00 £44.00 £40.00 £22.00 £16.00 Blackburn End Stand £69.00 £44.00 £40.00 £22.00 £16.00 Jack Walker Family £69.00 £44.00 £40.00 £22.00 £16.00 Jack Walker Lower £69.00 £44.00 £40.00 £22.00 £16.00 Jack Walker Upper Wings £79.00 £56.00 £44.00 £24.00 £18.00 Jack Walker Upper Centre £99.00 £69.00 £60.00 £32.00 £20.00

Final Four tickets are available online by clicking here, over the phone on 01254 372000 or in person at the Roverstore.