Club Statement – Coronavirus update

Further to the Club Statement issued on Friday March 6th, Blackburn Rovers are continuing to take appropriate preventative measures to mitigate the risk posed by the Coronavirus outbreak, in line with relevant Government guidance.

As previously stated, following specific medical advice, the players and management team have been advised not to pose for photos, sign autographs or shake hands with supporters on matchdays.

Regrettably, the decision has also been taken to suspend all player appearances and community visits until further notice.

Additional precautions will also be implemented at Saturday’s home game against Bristol City.

There will be no Fair Play handshake, matchday mascots, player escorts, flag/banner-bearers, guard of honour, half-time entertainment, sponsors photos or Man of the Match presentations.

The club prides itself on its matchday experience and fan engagement, so would like to apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment caused, but hope that supporters can understand the reasons behind these measures being taken.

Access to the Blues Bar, Jack’s FanZone, Next Generation Stand, Strikers Lounge and Hospitality facilities will not be affected and all other activities will still go ahead as planned.

Rovers would like to remind supporters who have recently returned from an affected country or who are showing any symptoms of the Covid-19 virus that they should seek professional medical advice before attending Rovers fixtures, at all age levels, both at home and away.

Visitors to Ewood Park are also encouraged to follow these simple steps:

Wash your hands frequently using alcohol-based soap/gel and water

Avoid close contact with people suffering from a fever and cough

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

The club acknowledges that it has an important role to play in minimising the potential health risk posed by the epidemic to all our players, staff, supporters and the wider community, and we thank you in advance for your support and understanding in this matter.

Following consultation with the EFL, there is currently no medical rationale for postponing fixtures or playing them behind closed doors, however supporters should be mindful that the situation is extremely fluid and these matters are subject to change.