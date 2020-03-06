Skip to site footer
Club Statement - Coronavirus

Players and staff have been advised not to shake hands, sign autographs or pose for photos

7 Hours ago

As a result of the ongoing concerns posed by the Coronavirus outbreak and following specific medical advice, the Fair Play handshake between players and match officials will not take place at Rovers games until further notice.

Whilst the Government guidance does remain unchanged, a decision has been taken due to the way in which the Covid-19 virus can be transmitted through a handshake.

The EFL remains in regular dialogue with the Government regarding the ongoing concerns posed by the Coronavirus and is being appraised on a regular basis of developments that could potentially impact the club and all the competitions which our teams participate in.

At the current time, the advice remains unchanged and Sunday’s game against Derby County will continue as normal, with all EFL clubs being advised to take appropriate prevention measures as per the Government guidance.

In addition to the Government advice, Rovers have opted to implement additional precautions at Ewood Park, as well as the club’s Senior Training Centre and Academy – and we have advised our players and coaching staff not to shake hands, sign autographs or pose for photos with supporters before or after games – in order to help mitigate the risk of the virus spreading further.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but hope that supporters understand the reasons behind these measures being taken.

Additionally, any supporter who has recently returned from an affected country should seek professional medical advice before travelling to any upcoming Rovers fixtures.

The EFL will continue to provide the club with updates and advice as it is issued to ensure we have all the relevant up-to date information and we will advise our supporters accordingly.

These matters are subject to constant change and we will update as appropriate.


