Rovers to review streaming plans

Rovers season ticket holders will be able to watch the club’s nine remaining Championship fixtures on iFollow Rovers, as revealed in the EFL statement which was released last night.

The club had held off announcing plans for our season ticket supporter base until news of the streaming deal for the remainder of the 2019-20 season was confirmed.

The logistics of how season ticket holders will gain access to the iFollow stream for the remaining games are still being finalised by the EFL.

At this stage, the club advises all supporters to make sure they have signed up to a MyRovers single login account and ensure you have linked your ticketing account with the same email (full details here: https://www.rovers.co.uk/news/2020/january/my-rovers-official-press-release/).

The club will inform season ticket holders of the next steps as soon as they are finalised via the club website, our social media channels and by email.

Individual match passes will also be available to purchase for non-season ticket holders, at the current match pass price of £10.

The Championship season will resume behind closed doors on Saturday June 20th, with the updated fixture schedule and broadcast selections expected to be confirmed early next week.

Rovers are currently working on a comprehensive operational plan for the four remaining matches to be played at Ewood Park and hope to be able to provide supporters with further information (including an FAQs document) regarding the streaming agreement over the coming days.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time and we look forward to you showing your support to Tony Mowbray’s side once again over the coming weeks.