EFL STATEMENT: Sky Bet Championship returns to Sky Sports

The Championship season will resume behind closed doors on June 20 live on Sky Sports, and work has been undertaken to ensure Season Ticket holding supporters are given the opportunity not to miss any of the action, whether the games take place home or away.

Sky Sports will broadcast 30 of the remaining 108 Championship matches alongside exclusively showing the 15 games across all EFL divisions in the Sky Bet Play-Offs. The 30 live League fixtures will also be streamed on a Club’s iFollow (or equivalent) service, where access will be provided for Season Ticket holders.

Supporters should note the following:

Access to the games will be determined by the Club where the supporter holds a Season Ticket

Access may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual Club

In addition, the remaining 78 matches will be streamed exclusively live, again with access available to Season Ticket holders as identified above. Non-season Ticket holding supporters will able to purchase these games for the current match price pass of £10. Sky Sports will show the “goals as they go in” from these matches.

The 30 live Sky matches will also be available to the EFL’s overseas broadcasters via the League’s partnership with Pitch International. The other games will be available for supporters of EFL Clubs