Johnson reaches £25,000 mark!

Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has certainly played his part during the Coronavirus pandemic, with his fundraising page now passing the £25,000 mark.

The idea began when Johnson linked up with good friend Dexter Blackstock, whose company MediConnect are a blockchain organisation involved in pharmaceuticals.

In April, Johnson set up a charity website, donatetonhs.com, to raise money to buy and deliver vital medical equipment to frontline staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

Two months on and the total has smashed the £25,000 mark, with every penny used to donate PPE directly to key workers.

In May, Johnson teamed up with Blackburn Rovers Community Trust to deliver 5,000 face masks to a number of local organisations across East Lancashire, with the majority of the masks funded by the midfielder himself.

With plenty of PPE still in stock, the 33-year-old is keen to provide further help to those in need.

If any care homes, hospices, charities or organisations in the Blackburn area require PPE, please contact Blackburn Rovers Community Trust CEO Gary Robinson (gary.robinson@brfctrust.co.uk) who will arrange for the equipment to be delivered on behalf of the Rovers star.

As part of the club’s #OneRoversTogether campaign, Rovers is committed to continuing to raise awareness and support for those most vulnerable and in need during the pandemic, as well as for the incredible work being done by our NHS heroes on the frontline.