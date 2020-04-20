OneRoversTogether assisting in fight against COVID-19

Blackburn Rovers continues to offer its support in the fight against COVID-19 through a variety of important initiatives during this incredibly difficult time.

The wellbeing and safety of our local community and the wider Rovers family has been imbedded within the roots at Ewood Park for generations, so to raise awareness and support for those most vulnerable and in need during the current crisis, we are launching our #OneRoversTogether campaign.

#OneRoversTogether has multiple aims to help combat COVID-19 from helping members of society who are vulnerable or isolated, to working with numerous partner charities and organisations, including raising the awareness of the incredible work being done by our NHS heroes on the frontline.

Blackburn Rovers and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, the club’s official charity, have been working around the clock over the past five weeks to support those most in need, with further plans being put in place to support the #OneRoversTogether campaign.

To date, we have collectively donated thousands of pounds worth of matchday food to local charities to distribute to those in need. In addition, we are helping the dedicated work being undertaken at Blackburn Foodbank to help feed more than 1,000 people per week.

We have a hard-working and committed team of staff and volunteers working seven days a week in many different and important areas, including a dedicated resource to help with people’s mental health and actively working in neighbourhoods encouraging young people to stay at home.

On top of this, we have created numerous online workshops to support families having to school their children at home and exercise videos to keep people active and entertained.

And yesterday, the club announced plans to offer thousands of complimentary tickets to NHS staff and medical professionals who have been fighting the pandemic when football returns to Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust CEO, Gary Robinson, said: “The football club and the Community Trust pulled together an action plan to see how we could use the resources we have available at this time to help and we came up with the #OneRoversTogether initiative.

“We have always been proud of the work we do within the local community, but during this unprecedented time, it was imperative we offered as much support as we feasibly can.

“The staff and all the volunteers have been magnificent and without them, we could not have covered the ground required and helped the way we have done so far. From visiting those in need with food donations, to picking up the phone and offering support, they have gone above and beyond. We have also seen staff taking on personal fundraising challenges!

“We hope through all of our initiatives, donations and support work, we will continue to make a positive difference.”

Blackburn Rovers chief executive, Steve Waggott, added: “#OneRoversTogether is a shining example of what this football club is all about and what we stand for.

“We are proud to be at the heart of the community and it is our commitment and duty to help those in need.

“We have been involved in some important and inspirational work through these challenging times and we are already looking forward to announcing further strands to our #OneRoversTogether initiative in the near future.

“A huge amount of thanks must go out to Gary Robinson and all of his highly-committed community team for the difference their actions have made to both individual people and groups they have and will be helping throughout the current crisis.”