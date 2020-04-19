Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers to offer free tickets to NHS heroes

Complimentary tickets will be made available in the 'NextGen Stand' when football resumes

9 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers will once again offer thousands of free tickets to the heroic NHS and medical staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak when football returns to Ewood Park.

The club have been at the forefront of such initiatives since deciding to reopen the top tier of the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End in April 2019.

The ‘Next Generation Stand’ has welcomed thousands of fans and families to Ewood Park over the past 12 months, providing them with an opportunity to reconnect with the club or to experience a matchday for the first time.

The NextGen initiative is part of the club’s #OneRovers campaign, which aims to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination, whilst also highlighting Rovers’ award-winning work in the community and with local charities.

At the home game against Barnsley in November, the club staged its designated matchday for chosen charity partner ELHT&Me – the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, who provide high-quality care for the people of East Lancashire, including those at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

On this occasion, Rovers provided complimentary tickets in the Next Generation Stand for staff and families from East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and the club will do so again at forthcoming fixtures when football resumes and when NHS staff are able to attend.

Rovers recognises the important role it has to play in the local community and we hope that this small gesture goes some way to showing our appreciation to the fantastic frontline staff who are risking their own health to fight this pandemic on the nation’s behalf.

Of course, the biggest show of support we can all make to key workers during this difficult time is to follow Government advice and stay at home.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Gallery: The Next Generation Stand

30 September 2019

Read full article

Club News

Next Generation turn out in great numbers

8 April 2019

More than 2,000 members of the Next Generation of Rovers supporters arrived en masse to experience the thrill of a live football experience at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Leutwiler looking out for his family

3 Hours ago

His family may be 800 miles away back home in Switzerland, but Jayson Leutwiler says the Coronavirus pandemic has brought them closer together.

Read full article

Club News

Arma to bid for glory in EFL Football Manager Cup

23 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong will take to the virtual touchline as Rovers’ representative in the EFL Football Manager Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Games will come thick and fast

18 April 2020

Darragh Lenihan believes it is only right that teams are given the opportunity to finish the season and says that players would relish a busy schedule when football resumes.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Pedersen at the double!

18 April 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your Saturday football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

View more