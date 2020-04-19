Rovers to offer free tickets to NHS heroes

Blackburn Rovers will once again offer thousands of free tickets to the heroic NHS and medical staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak when football returns to Ewood Park.

The club have been at the forefront of such initiatives since deciding to reopen the top tier of the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End in April 2019.

The ‘Next Generation Stand’ has welcomed thousands of fans and families to Ewood Park over the past 12 months, providing them with an opportunity to reconnect with the club or to experience a matchday for the first time.

The NextGen initiative is part of the club’s #OneRovers campaign, which aims to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination, whilst also highlighting Rovers’ award-winning work in the community and with local charities.

At the home game against Barnsley in November, the club staged its designated matchday for chosen charity partner ELHT&Me – the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, who provide high-quality care for the people of East Lancashire, including those at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

On this occasion, Rovers provided complimentary tickets in the Next Generation Stand for staff and families from East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and the club will do so again at forthcoming fixtures when football resumes and when NHS staff are able to attend.

Rovers recognises the important role it has to play in the local community and we hope that this small gesture goes some way to showing our appreciation to the fantastic frontline staff who are risking their own health to fight this pandemic on the nation’s behalf.

Of course, the biggest show of support we can all make to key workers during this difficult time is to follow Government advice and stay at home.