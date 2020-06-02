Skip to site footer
It feels just like pre-season

A near five month wait to play again is almost over for Corry Evans

Just now

Whilst the wait for football to return seems to have gone on forever, the delay has been even longer for Rovers midfielder Corry Evans.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a horrific facial injury in the derby draw against Preston North End in mid-January and has been out of action since.

The 29-year-old's season was expected to be over, but the suspension to the Championship season means that Evans is likely to return to action once the campaign resumes later this month.

“It’s good to be back kicking a ball again and seeing the lads," Evans told iFollow Rovers following the squad's return to training at Brockhall.

“Before everything closed down and lockdown occurred I was just starting my rehabilitation.

“I’ve since had a break and have been doing a lot of the ball work on my own and running.

“But I feel in good shape and I’m really enjoying being back at training.

“So far the training has been spaced out, with a lot of passing drills.

“There’s no contact yet, but it’s just enjoyable to be out on the grass touching the ball again.

“The lads are comfortable coming back to train. There were discussions in the group and with the manager, but we’re all on board with it as we bid to get going again.

“This situation isn’t anything we can control too much, but it’s something that we have to be wary about," he revealed.

“We’re all taking the safest precautions that we can to ensure we all remain negative when we’re tested.

“We’ve had a few days distance training so we’re all used to it now, but the first day or two was strange.

“It’s like pre-season at the moment, running, ball skills, just to get yourself going again."


