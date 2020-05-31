Skip to site footer
EFL STATEMENT: CORONVIRUS UPDATE (SKY BET CHAMPIONSHIP)

A provisional restart date of June 20th has been agreed for matches in the Championship

4 Hours ago

Following Saturday’s announcement by the Government to allow elite sporting events to return behind closed doors, the EFL has this weekend agreed to a provisional restart date of the weekend of June 20th 2020 for matches in the Sky Bet Championship.

The date is subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and Government guidance is met; and that clubs receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds.

After discussing various approaches and the importance of completing the season in a similar timeline to that of the Premier League to avoid any potential issues with promoted and relegated clubs, the Sky Bet Championship season is set to conclude with the Championship play-off final on or around July 30th 2020. Final details are still to be confirmed following further discussions with the League’s broadcast partner, Sky Sports.

During the weekend’s discussions, it was further agreed to consider changing regulations to permit the use of five substitutes in the remaining fixtures and also increasing the matchday squad from 18 to 20 players. Discussions will continue with Championship clubs in this respect.

The fixture schedule, broadcast selections and details on iFollow/streaming services will follow in due course.

EFL Chair Rick Parry said: “With Sky Bet Championship clubs set to return to full contact training later this week and following Saturday’s Government announcement, we are edging closer towards resuming the 2019-20 EFL season.

“We have therefore today consulted with the Board’s Championship Directors and agreed to fixtures restarting behind closed doors on June 20th.

“Whilst matches will unfortunately have to take place without supporters, we are working with our broadcast partners, EFL Championship clubs and all relevant stakeholders to broadcast the remaining 108 games plus Sky Bet Championship play-offs either live on Sky Sports, iFollow or a club’s equivalent streaming service.

“We must stress that at this stage the date is only provisional and will only be confirmed once we have met all the requirements, as the health, safety and wellbeing of all participants, staff and supporters remains our top priority.

“Clearly, completing the season in a safe manner is going to require a significant effort by all concerned and, whilst not unprecedented, it will need clubs to play a significant number of matches over a relatively short period of time.”


