Fans’ chance to fly the flag!

Supporters can bring banners to Ewood Park this Friday, for display at the final home fixtures

1 Hour ago

Rovers fans are being given a further opportunity to have a visible presence at the final home fixtures of the season.

In addition to the Face in the Crowd cut-outs, which proved popular with supporters in the build-up to the Bristol City game, fans can now bring flags and banners to be put on display at Ewood Park.

Between 12-3pm this Friday (June 26th), supporters can come to the stadium to drop off their flags/banners, which will be quarantined for at least 72 hours, before being placed in the stands for the remaining home games against Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Reading.

The items must not contain any derogatory, defamatory or discriminatory wording, they will be positioned at the club’s discretion and they must be clearly labelled with the supporter’s name and contact details, so that we can ensure they are returned to their rightful owner at the end of the season.

Rovers will bear no responsibility for any damage or loss.

To show your support and fly the flag for Rovers during the final few fixtures of the season, please report to the Blackburn End FanZone area between 12-3pm this Friday.


