Get your face in the crowd against Leeds United!

There's still time for you to have your Face in the Crowd when Rovers return to Ewood Park to take on Leeds United this weekend.

The club have teamed up with Face In The Crowd to offer supporters the opportunity to purchase a life-size cut out of themselves and have it in attendance for Rovers' final three home fixtures of the season, starting with Saturday's visit of the league leaders.



Without the 12th man at Fortress Ewood, we urge supporters to don their halves and create a sea of blue-and-white that will hopefully help push the team on as we continue our pursuit of a place in the play-offs.



This 4mm Correx substitute is a great way to help the club raise vital funds during this difficult and unprecedented time, and help put the club on a secure financial footing.

For £25, supporters will be able to upload a waist up photo of themselves and have it printed onto durable Correx to be in attendance at the games against Leeds, West Brom and Reading. Weatherproof and strong – like true Lancastrians – a cut out may be the perfect gift for that Rover in your life.



Supporters who may be in a position to help the club raise further funds can purchase a VIP option for £45. These cut-outs will be positioned as close to the dugout as possible and signed by a player before collection.



All cut-outs will be available for collection from Ewood, however, due to the current circumstances, uncertainty over next season and social distancing measures being lifted, we are unable to give an exact date for when these will be available to be picked up. We will inform supporters as soon as we know.



Supporters who wish to have their Face In The Crowd in time for Saturday's home game against Leeds will need to place their order no later than 6pm on Thursday July 2nd.



So set up your iFollow stream, check out our social media and keep your eyes peeled to spot your Ewood substitute in the crowd and cheer the boys on from your sofa - and in the stadium!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER