Armstrong crowned Player of the Year

Ahead of Rovers’ final fixture of the Championship season, Adam Armstrong has been crowned Rovers’ 2019-20 Player of the Year.

The striker, who also secured the Goal of the Season accolade for his stunning strike against Cardiff City, topped the supporters vote ahead of Lewis Travis in second place and Stewart Downing in third.

Armstrong has enjoyed a hugely impressive individual campaign, netting 16 times in all competitions and contributing nine assists.

In a season filled with fantastic strikes, eight of his 16 goals this term have come from outside the box – with no player in England’s top four divisions having scored more.

His wonderful long-range winner away to Cardiff City will live long in the memory, along with his superb strike at home to Hull City, which was the 50th league goal of his career on his 150th league start.

Armstrong, who has featured in every league game for Rovers this season, starting 39 and coming off the bench on six occasions, paid tribute to his team-mates upon receiving the award.

“To get these awards is great for me personally, but I wouldn’t be where I am today without my team-mates, to supply those goals and assists and good performances,” said the 23-year-old.

“But it’s a really good thing to have and I’m sure I’ll look back on it when I retire and think ‘yeah, I’ve done well there’.

“I think I’ve played well this season and to be rewarded with the trophy at the end is great, but any of the lads in the team could have got it this season for how well we’ve done and hopefully everyone can kick on next season, perform well again and get into the play-offs.”