Arma’s audacious winner named Goal of the Season!

Adam Armstrong’s spectacular strike against Cardiff City earlier this month has been voted Rovers’ 2019-20 Goal of the Season.

The goal, which was from fully 40 yards out, sealed a 3-2 win in South Wales after Rovers had twice come from behind.

The exquisite effort, which combined unbelievable anticipation and accuracy with sublime skill, was a late entry into the competition, but was a worthy winner amidst an assortment of superb strikes.

Upon being presented with the Peter White Memorial Trophy at the club’s Senior Training Centre, the 23-year-old joked: “I’ve only watched it back about 50 times!

“It was a nice one and I think that one stands out the most.

“As I’ve said before, I knew as soon as I hit it that it was on target and luckily it went in.

“I’ve had a few nice goals this season, but that one probably tops it off.”

Armstrong had three other contenders in the shortlist, with his long-range rasper right into the top corner at home to Hull City in February coming second in the vote, ahead of Bradley Dack’s wonderfully-worked winning goal against Brentford in November, which came third.

The club launched the award in conjunction with the Lancashire Telegraph 19 years ago, in memory of former Rovers reporter Peter White.