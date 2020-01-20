Goals, goals, goals!

It's been a long wait for Rovers fans to witness the sort of dominant scoreline we achieved at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

A Lewis Holtby brace, a Cameron Dawson own goal, a Darragh Lenihan volley and a slammed Sam Gallagher strike saw Rovers hit five on the road in the Steel City at the weekend.

It would have been more were it not for some fine goalkeeping from Dawson in between the sticks for Garry Monk's Owls.

The 800+ contingent that crossed the Pennines were rewarded for their efforts with an eye-catching display that will surely go down as our best performance of the season so far.

A brilliant first half pretty much sealed the points for us in Sheffield, and it was the first time that we've been three goals up on an opponent at half time since August 2014, when goals from Jordan Rhodes, Grant Hanley and Rudy Gestede put us 3-0 up against AFC Bournemouth.

Two added second half goals at Hillsborough ensured it was our biggest away win since February 1964 when we earned a 5-0 away win at Bolton Wanderers, which came at a time when current boss Tony Mowbray was only three months old!

Furthermore, it was our biggest league triumph since we smashed West Ham United 7-1 back in October 2001 at Ewood Park.

A young Damien Johnson, currently part of Mowbray's coaching staff, scored one of the goals on a day where Rovers shared the strikes around.

Garry Flitcroft got things up and running before finishes from David Dunn, Johnson, a Grant McCann own goal, Tugay, Matt Jansen and Craig Hignett secured a crushing win over Glenn Roeder's Hammers at Ewood Park.

Action from that game can be seen below:

Will we hit five again this season? Join us to find out by purchasing your Half Season Ticket by clicking here.