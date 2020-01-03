Half Season Tickets remain on sale!

Half Season Tickets are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office and they provide incredible value for you watching all of the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Rovers are impressing at home at the moment, are unbeaten in the last eight Ewood Park outings and sit just outside the play-off places.

The final 10 home games of the season includes an encounter with local rivals Preston North End as well as fixtures with the high-flying former Premier League duo of West Bromwich Albion and also Leeds United.

Under-8s go FREE in the Family Stand with a paying Adult or Senior.

There are also substantial savings and up to five games FREE against match by match pricing.

You can also spread the cost of your Half Season Ticket over three months with a direct debit plan.

So back the boys as Tony Mowbray’s men, who are unbeaten in the last three months at Ewood, aim for a strong second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Prices can be found below:

Adult Senior 18-25 Under-18 Under-12 RFS Riverside £170.00 £105.00 £90.00 £55.00 £40.00 Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End £190.00 £120.00 £99.00 £55.00 £40.00 Jack Walker Family Stand £190.00 £120.00 £99.00 £55.00 £40.00 Jack Walker Lower Tier £190.00 £120.00 £99.00 £55.00 £40.00 Jack Walker Upper Wings £210.00 £130.00 £110.00 £55.00 £40.00 Jack Walker Upper Centre £235.00 £170.00 £125.00 £65.00 £50.00

It promises to be a second half of the season that you simply can't afford to miss.