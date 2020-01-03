Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ticket News

Half Season Tickets remain on sale!

Back your Rovers for the final 10 games of the 2019-20 campaign and make massive savings against match pricing!

4 Hours ago

Half Season Tickets are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office and they provide incredible value for you watching all of the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Rovers are impressing at home at the moment, are unbeaten in the last eight Ewood Park outings and sit just outside the play-off places.
 
The final 10 home games of the season includes an encounter with local rivals Preston North End as well as fixtures with the high-flying former Premier League duo of West Bromwich Albion and also Leeds United.
 
Under-8s go FREE in the Family Stand with a paying Adult or Senior.
 
There are also substantial savings and up to five games FREE against match by match pricing.
 
You can also spread the cost of your Half Season Ticket over three months with a direct debit plan. 
 
So back the boys as Tony Mowbray’s men, who are unbeaten in the last three months at Ewood, aim for a strong second half of the 2019-20 campaign.
 

Prices can be found below:

 

Adult

Senior

18-25

Under-18

Under-12

RFS Riverside

£170.00

£105.00

£90.00

£55.00

£40.00

Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End

£190.00

£120.00

£99.00

£55.00

£40.00

Jack Walker Family Stand

£190.00

£120.00

£99.00

£55.00

£40.00

Jack Walker Lower Tier

£190.00

£120.00

£99.00

£55.00

£40.00

Jack Walker Upper Wings

£210.00

£130.00

£110.00

£55.00

£40.00

Jack Walker Upper Centre

£235.00

£170.00

£125.00

£65.00

£50.00
 
It promises to be a second half of the season that you simply can't afford to miss.
 

Advertisement block

Related articles

Ticket News

Ticket update: Preston North End (H)

2 January 2020

Supporters should note that there will be no sales on the day for Rovers' upcoming home fixture against Preston North End.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket News

Ticket news: Birmingham City (A)

6 Hours ago

Tickets for our Emirates FA Cup away clash against Birmingham City on Saturday 4th January 2020 remain on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket update: Preston North End (H)

2 January 2020

Supporters should note that there will be no sales on the day for Rovers' upcoming home fixture against Preston North End.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket news: Sheffield Wednesday (A)

2 January 2020

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Sheffield Wednesday are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

Read full article

Ticket News

Save with an 1875 Club Membership!

14 October 2019

Want to join us at Ewood Park for our battle against Sheffield Wednesday? 1875 Club Members can enjoy huge savings on their match ticket for the clash against The Owls.

Read full article

View more