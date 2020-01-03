Half Season Tickets remain on sale!

Half Season Tickets are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office and they provide incredible value for you watching all of the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.
Prices can be found below:
|
|
Adult
|
Senior
|
18-25
|
Under-18
|
Under-12
|
RFS Riverside
|
£170.00
|
£105.00
|
£90.00
|
£55.00
|
£40.00
|
Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End
|
£190.00
|
£120.00
|
£99.00
|
£55.00
|
£40.00
|
Jack Walker Family Stand
|
£190.00
|
£120.00
|
£99.00
|
£55.00
|
£40.00
|
Jack Walker Lower Tier
|
£190.00
|
£120.00
|
£99.00
|
£55.00
|
£40.00
|
Jack Walker Upper Wings
|
£210.00
|
£130.00
|
£110.00
|
£55.00
|
£40.00
|
Jack Walker Upper Centre
|
£235.00
|
£170.00
|
£125.00
|
£65.00
|
£50.00