Junior Rovers enjoy dream day out!

There were smiles all round at the Senior Training Centre this week, as three lucky Junior Rovers members got to spend the day with their heroes!

As one of the many benefits of signing up to the junior membership scheme, Harry, Joshua and Jayden won the chance to visit Rovers’ Brockhall training base, where they were given the VIP treatment.

After being given a behind the scenes tour of the fantastic training facilities, the three youngsters braved the cold weather to watch the players be put through their paces at close quarters ahead of this weekend’s trip to Brentford.

They then headed back indoors for some lunch, before making sure they collected autographs and had photos taken with all of their favourite players.

It was the perfect half-term holiday treat!

