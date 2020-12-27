Roverstore's post-Christmas sale now on!

Rovers fans can already bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, but will now receive an EXTRA 10% off everything!

With prices already slashed thanks to Roverstore's BIG Christmas sale, fans can now get anything and everything from our official club store at an even cheaper price!

You have just under a week to get these even bigger bargains, with the extra 10% off lasting until 23:59 on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

The offer is available both in-store and online by using the code 10OFF at roverstore.co.uk.

Browse the full collection at roverstore.co.uk and kit yourself out ahead of what looks set be a big second half of the season at Ewood Park.

The club are continuing to offer a FREE click and collect service, with the opening times until the deadline listed below:

Date Roverstore Sunday 27th December Closed Monday 28th December 11am-3pm Tuesday 29th December 10am-4pm Wednesday 30th December 10am-4pm New Year's Eve 9am-3pm New Year's Day Closed Saturday 2nd January 9am-3pm

Terms and conditions apply.