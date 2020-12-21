Skip to site footer
Introducing Roverstore's BIG Christmas sale!

Time is running out until the big day, but there are plenty of bargains to be had in the Roverstore!

3 Hours ago

You can bag yourself a bargain with Christmas fast approaching, all thanks to the BIG Christmas sale in the Roverstore!

It's now days rather than weeks until the big day arrives later on this week, and we still have the perfect range of gifts available for the Rovers fan in your life!

Supporters can now save themselves £10 on either an Adult home and away shirt for the reduced price of £40 per shirt, whilst Junior home or away jerseys are now down to £30.

There's plenty more deals to be had, so what are you waiting for? Get yourself, a friend or a family member kitted out for the rest of this season and beyond!

Browse the full sale by clicking here, and remember that you can purchase both in-store and online.

Express (orders by midnight on Monday 21st December) and Next Day (orders by midnight on Tuesday 22nd December) are available.

Please note that these are Royal Mail's recommended last postal dates.

Supporters can still shop online, with click and collect still available free of charge.

A reminder that the club shop at Ewood Park will be open on the following days:

Date Roverstore Call Centre
Monday 21st December 9am-5pm 9am-3pm
Tuesday 22nd December 9am-5pm 9am-5pm
Wednesday 23rd December 9am-7pm 9am-5pm
Christmas Eve 9am-3pm 9am-2pm
Christmas Day Closed Closed
Boxing Day 10am-2pm 11am-3pm
Sunday 27th December Closed Closed
Monday 28th December 11am-3pm Closed
Tuesday 29th December 10am-4pm 10am-4pm
Wednesday 30th December 10am-4pm 10am-4pm
New Year's Eve 9am-3pm 9am-2pm
New Year's Day Closed Closed
Saturday 2nd December 9am-3pm Closed
 

