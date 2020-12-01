Skip to site footer
Roverstore: Opening hours announced

Christmas is coming and we look forward to seeing you in the Roverstore soon

4 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to announce the opening times for the Roverstore for the foreseeable future.

The club shop at Ewood Park will be open on the following days up until the week before Christmas:

Monday: 10am-4pm
Tuesday: 10am-4pm
Wednesday: 10am-4pm
Thursday: 12pm-7pm
Friday: 10am-4pm
Saturday*: 9am-3pm
Sunday: 11am-3pm

Supporters can still shop online at www.roverstore.co.uk, with click and collect still available free of charge.

Home and away kit remains on sale both online and in store.

Likewise, supporters can purchase their items of Training Range online and in the Roverstore.

Supporters should note the following:

  • The fitting rooms will be closed and trying on of garments is not permitted.
  • Card payments only.
  • Please wear a mask, follow the one way system and respect social distancing rules.

We thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding at this time.

*closes at 2pm on home matchdays.


