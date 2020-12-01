Roverstore: Opening hours announced

Rovers are pleased to announce the opening times for the Roverstore for the foreseeable future.

The club shop at Ewood Park will be open on the following days up until the week before Christmas:

Monday: 10am-4pm

Tuesday: 10am-4pm

Wednesday: 10am-4pm

Thursday: 12pm-7pm

Friday: 10am-4pm

Saturday*: 9am-3pm

Sunday: 11am-3pm

Supporters can still shop online at www.roverstore.co.uk, with click and collect still available free of charge.

Home and away kit remains on sale both online and in store.

Likewise, supporters can purchase their items of Training Range online and in the Roverstore.

Supporters should note the following:

The fitting rooms will be closed and trying on of garments is not permitted.

Card payments only.

Please wear a mask, follow the one way system and respect social distancing rules.

We thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding at this time.

*closes at 2pm on home matchdays.