Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Roverstore: Christmas opening hours

All the information required for Roverstore over the festive period

Just now

Sponsored by

Opening hours for the Roverstore over the Christmas period have been confirmed.

There is still time left to get those last minute Christmas presents and the Roverstore is the ideal place to grab those gifts, but you'll have to be quick!

Opening hours for the Roverstore are below:

Date Roverstore Call Centre
Monday 21st December 9am-5pm 9am-5pm
Tuesday 22nd December 9am-5pm 9am-5pm
Wednesday 23rd December 9am-7pm 9am-5pm
Christmas Eve 9am-3pm 9am-2pm
Christmas Day Closed Closed
Boxing Day 10am-2pm 11am-3pm
Sunday 27th December Closed Closed
Monday 28th December 11am-3pm Closed
Tuesday 29th December 10am-4pm 10am-4pm
Wednesday 30th December 10am-4pm 10am-4pm
New Year's Eve 9am-3pm 9am-2pm
New Year's Day Closed Closed
Saturday 2nd December 9am-3pm Closed

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Last chance to get 15% off at the Roverstore!

17 December 2020

You can bag yourself a bargain with Christmas fast approaching, but you'll have to be quick!

Read full article

Commercial

Roverstore open today!

14 December 2020

The Roverstore continues to be open to supporters for the foreseeable future.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance for free delivery from the Roverstore

13 December 2020

Rovers fans have until the end of today to get free delivery from the Roverstore to your door!

Read full article

Club News

Last day to get your Black Friday deals!

29 November 2020

Just hours remain to bag yourself some Black Friday bargains right in time for Christmas at the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

Club News

12 Days of Christmas – Day Four

15 Hours ago

Having come to Rovers’ rescue a couple of times this season, Sam Gallagher returned the favour, as he spread some festive cheer at Blackburn Fire Station on day four of the club’s 12 Days of...

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We made it hard for ourselves

16 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Williams ruled out of Stoke showdown

18 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is set for an extended spell on the sidelines and will miss this weekend's trip to Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Stoke City v Rovers

20 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Read full article

View more