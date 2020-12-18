Roverstore: Christmas opening hours

Opening hours for the Roverstore over the Christmas period have been confirmed.
There is still time left to get those last minute Christmas presents and the Roverstore is the ideal place to grab those gifts, but you'll have to be quick!
Opening hours for the Roverstore are below:
|Date
|Roverstore
|Call Centre
|Monday 21st December
|9am-5pm
|9am-5pm
|Tuesday 22nd December
|9am-5pm
|9am-5pm
|Wednesday 23rd December
|9am-7pm
|9am-5pm
|Christmas Eve
|9am-3pm
|9am-2pm
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Boxing Day
|10am-2pm
|11am-3pm
|Sunday 27th December
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday 28th December
|11am-3pm
|Closed
|Tuesday 29th December
|10am-4pm
|10am-4pm
|Wednesday 30th December
|10am-4pm
|10am-4pm
|New Year's Eve
|9am-3pm
|9am-2pm
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Saturday 2nd December
|9am-3pm
|Closed