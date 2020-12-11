Happy Christmas Jumper Day!

Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan have one to keep themselves toasty this winter, and you could look the part too!

Keep the chill off over the festive period by purchasing your Rovers Christmas jumper!

Priced at £32 for one of the Adult numbers, the jumper could be the perfect present for a loved one this Christmas.

The design, emblazoned with the club crest, is the perfect item of clothing to show off this Christmas.

To view all of the festive Roverstore delights, please click here.

To remind yourself of all the Roverstore opening times, please click here.