Last chance to purchase your programme v Doncaster

4 Hours ago

Supporters have until midnight tonight (Monday) to download and/or purchase the weekend matchday programme from our Carabao Cup fixture against Doncaster Rovers.

With the 2020-21 season beginning behind closed doors, we wanted to ensure that supporters were still able to get their hands on the popular publication from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Inside this reduced-size Carabao Cup edition, we have the usual mix of news and views from around the club, as well as behind the scenes photos and features.

We have an exclusive interview with our first summer signing, Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, as well as a round-up of Rovers’ pre-season victories over Fleetwood Town and Blackpool.

Manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of today’s game, whilst we also turn the spotlight on our opponents, as we profile Doncaster’s key players, some club connections, feature a memorable match and have a famous flashback photo from a previous meeting between the two teams.

It might all be blue-and-white, but it just has to be read!

Priced at just £2, you can purchase your copy by clicking here.


