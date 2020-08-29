Digital programme available to download

The first digital programme of the new season, for today’s game against Doncaster Rovers, is now available to view and download online.

Rovers have given the popular publication a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season, with a new look, new designs and new content.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Inside this reduced-size Carabao Cup edition, we have the usual mix of news and views from around the club, as well as behind the scenes photos and features.

We have an exclusive interview with our first summer signing, Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, as well as a round-up of Rovers’ pre-season victories over Fleetwood Town and Blackpool.

Manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of today’s game, whilst we also turn the spotlight on our opponents, as we profile Doncaster’s key players, some club connections, feature a memorable match and have a famous flashback photo from a previous meeting between the two teams.

It might all be blue-and-white, but it just has to be read!

Supporters who wish to obtain a print version of today’s programme, priced at just £2, can do so by clicking here.