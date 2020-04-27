Under-23s raise vital funds for Blackburn charities!

Rovers Under-23s players have joined the collective club effort in support of key workers during these challenging times.

The development squad have rallied round to raise a four-figure sum of money which will be donated to four local charities who are playing an active role in the fight against COVID-19.

The funds will be evenly distributed to Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, Blackburn Youth Zone, Blackburn Foodbank and Rummage Rescuers.

It is the latest fine example of the #OneRoversTogether approach the club has adopted to raise awareness and support for those most vulnerable and in need during the current crisis.

First team stars Elliott Bennett, Bradley Johnson and Danny Graham, amongst others, have all contributed to worthy causes in their local areas in recent weeks and Rovers Under-23s defender Joe Grayson says the younger players at the club wanted to show their support too.

The 21-year-old, who made his senior Rovers debut in August 2018, said: “We’re all stuck at home and everybody wants to help, but it’s finding that way to help.

“So I just thought that by coming together with all the lads, asking them to donate a bit of money and building that pot up, we can help people around the community who need it because they’re doing vital work for a lot of people.

“For us as a club, we’ve always been together with the community and I think this really highlights that. Everybody in the club and in the community is really coming together right now and doing the best they can do in these circumstances to try and help as many people as we can.

“The fans support the team at home and away, year after year, and as much as we try to give something back on the pitch, this is when we really need to give something back and hopefully we can do that. We appreciate their support and this is the time that we show our support now.”