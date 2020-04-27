Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Under-23s raise vital funds for Blackburn charities!

Rovers development squad donate four-figure sum of money to support four local charities

1 Hour ago

Rovers Under-23s players have joined the collective club effort in support of key workers during these challenging times.

The development squad have rallied round to raise a four-figure sum of money which will be donated to four local charities who are playing an active role in the fight against COVID-19.

The funds will be evenly distributed to Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, Blackburn Youth Zone, Blackburn Foodbank and Rummage Rescuers.

It is the latest fine example of the #OneRoversTogether approach the club has adopted to raise awareness and support for those most vulnerable and in need during the current crisis.

First team stars Elliott Bennett, Bradley Johnson and Danny Graham, amongst others, have all contributed to worthy causes in their local areas in recent weeks and Rovers Under-23s defender Joe Grayson says the younger players at the club wanted to show their support too.

BR127_Blackburn_Rovers_v_Oldham_Athletic.jpg

The 21-year-old, who made his senior Rovers debut in August 2018, said: “We’re all stuck at home and everybody wants to help, but it’s finding that way to help.

“So I just thought that by coming together with all the lads, asking them to donate a bit of money and building that pot up, we can help people around the community who need it because they’re doing vital work for a lot of people.

“For us as a club, we’ve always been together with the community and I think this really highlights that. Everybody in the club and in the community is really coming together right now and doing the best they can do in these circumstances to try and help as many people as we can.

“The fans support the team at home and away, year after year, and as much as we try to give something back on the pitch, this is when we really need to give something back and hopefully we can do that. We appreciate their support and this is the time that we show our support now.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Graham’s gesture to hometown Hospital!

26 April 2020

Rovers star Danny Graham is returning to his roots in a bid to help support the NHS heroes who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers come to Rummage's rescue!

26 April 2020

Social care in Blackburn has been given a timely boost thanks to the efforts of Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers’ community spirit has “shone through”

21 April 2020

East Lancashire Hospice have expressed their gratitude to Blackburn Rovers for the ongoing support they have received from the club.

Read full article

Club News

#OneRoversTogether assisting in fight against COVID-19

20 April 2020

Blackburn Rovers continues to offer its support in the fight against COVID-19 through a variety of important initiatives during this incredibly difficult time.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

High hopes for the future

16 March 2020

Jake Garrett may have only just turned 17, but the talented teenager says he's keen to be part of the Development Squad's pre-season plans.

Read full article

Development Squad

PL Cup gallery: Burnley Under-23s 1-1 Rovers Under-23s

13 March 2020

Read full article

Development Squad

Tough conditions didn't help either side

12 March 2020

Billy Barr felt his team did well enough in blustery conditions at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, but had a tinge of disappointment that his side didn't earn all three points against Burnley's...

Read full article

Development Squad

PL Cup: Tonight's game off!

9 March 2020

Tonight's Premier League Cup last 16 tie at home to Wolves has fallen foul of the weather.

Read full article

View more