Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers come to Rummage's rescue!

One thousand personal assistants in Blackburn with Darwen will benefit from Rovers donation

9 Hours ago

Social care in Blackburn has been given a timely boost thanks to the efforts of Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson.

This week, the club delivered 5,000 protective face masks to six East Lancashire locations on behalf of the midfield star, who has teamed up with Dexter Blackstock to set up a charity website, donatetonhs.com, which is raising money to buy and deliver vital medical equipment to frontline staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

One of the beneficiary charities is Blackburn-based Rummage Rescuers – a community driven organisation that has been supporting local people with clothing, household items and accessories at affordable prices since it started in 2015.

Rummage Rescuers’ Director Liz Crook says the donation of 1,000 masks will all be given to personal assistant carers working throughout the Borough, who have been faced with challenging circumstances during the current crisis.

“In Blackburn with Darwen, there’s about 600 personal assistants, who work in the community and who are employed by the individual themselves,” she said.

“The Council are then responsible for those staff going in and out, and making sure they’re safe at work.

“Unfortunately, all these people haven’t been prepared for all this, so the thousand masks we were given this week, we’re going to focus on this group of people and give them out freely to them.

“It’s just amazing how everybody is coming together to fight this. It’s like fighting a war, where everybody has to roll their sleeves up and crack on. We’ve all got to keep going and keep positive.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Blackburn Rovers and to Bradley Johnson in particular, for being such a fab angel and for donating these masks.”

Johnson’s fundraising efforts, in support of worthy causes, further highlights Rovers’ commitment to the local community during these tough times, as encapsulated by the club’s new #OneRoversTogether campaign.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers’ community spirit has “shone through”

21 April 2020

East Lancashire Hospice have expressed their gratitude to Blackburn Rovers for the ongoing support they have received from the club.

Read full article

Club News

Graham’s gesture to hometown Hospital!

7 Hours ago

Rovers star Danny Graham is returning to his roots in a bid to help support the NHS heroes who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

#OneRoversTogether assisting in fight against COVID-19

20 April 2020

Blackburn Rovers continues to offer its support in the fight against COVID-19 through a variety of important initiatives during this incredibly difficult time.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Graham’s gesture to hometown Hospital!

7 Hours ago

Rovers star Danny Graham is returning to his roots in a bid to help support the NHS heroes who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

Arma faces virtual trip to the Potteries

11 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong will get his reign as a virtual manager underway this week after Rovers were drawn away to Stoke City in the second round of the EFL Football Manager Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Bradley Dack

14 Hours ago

Bradley Dack became the latest Rovers player to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

Club News

Thank You NHS

25 April 2020

Rovers' head groundsman Trevor Wilkin pays tribute to our NHS heroes tackling the Coronavirus outbreak, on what would have been the date of our final home fixture of the 2019-20 season.

Read full article

View more