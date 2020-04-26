Rovers come to Rummage's rescue!

Social care in Blackburn has been given a timely boost thanks to the efforts of Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson.

This week, the club delivered 5,000 protective face masks to six East Lancashire locations on behalf of the midfield star, who has teamed up with Dexter Blackstock to set up a charity website, donatetonhs.com, which is raising money to buy and deliver vital medical equipment to frontline staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

One of the beneficiary charities is Blackburn-based Rummage Rescuers – a community driven organisation that has been supporting local people with clothing, household items and accessories at affordable prices since it started in 2015.

Rummage Rescuers’ Director Liz Crook says the donation of 1,000 masks will all be given to personal assistant carers working throughout the Borough, who have been faced with challenging circumstances during the current crisis.

“In Blackburn with Darwen, there’s about 600 personal assistants, who work in the community and who are employed by the individual themselves,” she said.

“The Council are then responsible for those staff going in and out, and making sure they’re safe at work.

“Unfortunately, all these people haven’t been prepared for all this, so the thousand masks we were given this week, we’re going to focus on this group of people and give them out freely to them.

“It’s just amazing how everybody is coming together to fight this. It’s like fighting a war, where everybody has to roll their sleeves up and crack on. We’ve all got to keep going and keep positive.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Blackburn Rovers and to Bradley Johnson in particular, for being such a fab angel and for donating these masks.”

Johnson’s fundraising efforts, in support of worthy causes, further highlights Rovers’ commitment to the local community during these tough times, as encapsulated by the club’s new #OneRoversTogether campaign.