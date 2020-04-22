Skip to site footer
Johnson’s delivery a ‘big morale boost’

Linden House Care Home pay tribute to Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson's charitable act

5 Hours ago

A Blackburn care home has praised the priceless community work Bradley Johnson has undertaken during lockdown.

Linden House, which is located on Shadsworth Road, this week received a donation of 1,000 face masks, which were delivered by the club and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust on behalf of the Rovers midfielder, who had funded the items himself.

The 32-year-old has teamed up with former footballer Dexter Blackstock to set up a charity website, donatetonhs.com, which is raising money to buy and deliver vital medical equipment to frontline staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson is particularly keen to make sure care homes and hospices aren’t overlooked during the current crisis, so was keen to work with the club to ensure a number of East Lancashire locations received the support they need.

Linden House 1.jpg

Nim Khistria, a partner at Linden House, said: “It’s like we’re the forgotten people in all this, so it’s just nice to know that someone recognises the hard work that the staff are doing here.

“It’s honestly really appreciated and it was a big morale boost as well. All the staff were circulating the video of the visit that they’d seen on Facebook, so it was good little morale boost for them as well.

“We have some stock of PPE, but it’s not going to last forever and the prices I’ve been quoted to try and buy some more were just disgusting, so this has been a massive help and I want to say a big thank you to Bradley Johnson and everyone connected to the club.”

The donation of 5,000 face masks to worthy causes across Blackburn is a shining example of Rovers’ commitment to the local community during these challenging circumstances, as encompassed by the club’s new #OneRoversTogether campaign.


