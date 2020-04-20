Johnson answers Blackburn’s PPE plea!

Rovers star Bradley Johnson has answered a rescue call for more personal protective equipment to be delivered to frontline staff in Blackburn battling the Coronavirus outbreak.

Over the weekend, East Lancashire CCG and Blackburn with Darwen Council appealed to local businesses that have access to vital PPE supplies to play their part.

Step forward Bradley Johnson.

The Rovers midfielder today handed over 3,500 face masks, which he paid for himself, to the club, who are working in partnership with Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and local charity Benefit Mankind to deliver the items to places across the town that need them the most.

The three organisations have also pledged to donate £2,500 to the charity website Johnson has set up with former football friend Dexter Blackstock, who has contributed a further 1,500 masks to the Blackburn cause.

The professional players came up with the idea after being tagged in a challenge on social media and have since raised almost £15,000 via donatetonhs.com, with the aim of helping hospices and care homes in the Derby and Nottingham areas, who they feel have been overlooked during the current crisis.

Given Johnson’s connection with the club, he was keen for key workers in Blackburn to benefit as well.

As a result, staff from the club and Community Trust have today delivered the 5,000 pieces of protective equipment to the following five East Lancashire locations:

East Lancashire Hospice

Linden House Care Home

Old Gates Care Home

Rummage Rescuers

Blackburn Foodbank

Benefit Mankind – an international aid relief and development organisation – also delivered food packs for staff and residents at each of the five venues.

As part of the club’s #OneRoversTogether campaign, Rovers is committed to continuing to raise awareness and support for those most vulnerable and in need during the pandemic, as well as for the incredible work being done by our NHS heroes on the frontline.





Photo: Rovers ace Bradley Johnson is pictured handing over 3,500 protective masks to Blackburn Rovers Community Trust trustee Uwais Patel