Foodbank grateful for Rovers relationship

Blackburn Foodbank say thanks to Bradley Johnson for providing staff with added assurances

Just now

Blackburn Foodbank say the generous donation of PPE they received from Rovers star Bradley Johnson will provide their volunteers with an ‘extra level of reassurance’.

Earlier this week, the club and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, in partnership with Benefit Mankind, delivered 500 face masks to the Foodbank on behalf of the midfielder, who had funded the items personally.

The 32-year-old has teamed up with former footballer Dexter Blackstock to set up a charity website, donatetonhs.com, which is raising money to buy and deliver vital medical equipment to frontline staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

Lynn Goodacre, Trustee at Blackburn Foodbank, which is based on Oakenhurst Road, says the donation will give added assurance to the volunteers, who sort the food to check that it’s in date and pack it into boxes ready to be given to local people in need.

“For us, having PPE means that we can make it available for all of the volunteers to still come in, who otherwise might not feel secure or might feel a little bit nervous about working in the Foodbank,” she said.

“That’s the difference it’s made for us. We are now able to offer PPE to our volunteers, to give them that extra level of reassurance, if they want it, when they’re coming into the building to work with us.

“We’ve really appreciated our developing relationship with the club and it’s made a big impact on us in a number of different ways.”

PPE box.jpg

The donation of 5,000 face masks to six locations across East Lancashire is a shining example of Rovers’ commitment to the local community during these challenging circumstances, as encompassed by the club’s new #OneRoversTogether campaign.


