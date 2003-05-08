A young prospect, Zak was previously been on the books of Barcelona and Liverpool in his youth career before joining Rovers in 2019.

Born in Australia, Gilsenan linked up with our Academy at Under-16s level and has rapidly progressed through the ranks from that level to the first-team group.

Eligible to represent both Australia and the Republic of Ireland, the attacker is a current Under-21s international for the Boys in Green.

The summer of 2023 proved to be a memorable time for Gilsenan, who was part of Jon Dahl Tomasson's senior squad. He scored on his senior debut in the 4-3 win over Walsall in the Carabao Cup in August before backing that up with another goal in the second round of the same competition in the emphatic 8-0 victory against Harrogate Town at the EnviroVent Stadium.