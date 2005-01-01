Mike took on the role of Under-23s head coach in September 2021, having spent two years in charge of the Under-18s.

A striker during his playing days, Sheron represented England Under-21s having come through the ranks at Manchester City.

The Liverpool-born frontman went on to feature for the Norwich City, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers, Barnsley and Blackpool amongst others, before hanging up his boots in 2005 and moving into coaching with Manchester City.

Following stints in the backroom staff at Bury, Liverpool, Oldham Athletic and Rotherham United, Sheron made the move to Rovers in March 2015.

In September 2021, Mike was appointed as the club's new Under-23 head coach following Billy Barr's departure to Salford City.